Cromer, Paula J.



age 76 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Paula was born in Covington, Ohio on July 2, 1947 to Paul E. Cromer and Mary Ellen Cromer. She worked at Champion Paper Company right out of high school and worked for over 42 years. Paula was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals fan. She was a lifelong member of weight watchers, and loved spending time with family and friends. Paula is survived by her partner, Bob Reihs; her longtime friend, Debbie Jester; her devoted cat, Smokey; and many family members and friends. Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary Ellen Cromer. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 15, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Burial will be the following day, January 16, 2024 at Miami Memorial Park 7875 N Crescent Rd, Covington, OH 45318 at 1:00PM.



