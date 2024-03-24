Cromartie, Mildred Celestine



Mildred Celestine Price Cromartie, 97 of Dayton received her heavenly wings on March 18, 2024. She was the eldest of two daughters born to the union of the late James Spencer and Cleopatra Williams Price in Halifax County, NC; and grew up in New Port News, VA. She graduated Valedictorian of the Winter Session of Huntington High School before entering Hampton Institute. Upon graduation with a degree in Home Economics and education, Celestine enrolled in the master's Program at Cornell University before accepting a position at Tugaloo College in MS.



While at Hampton Celestine met an aspiring medical student named Junius Cromartie whom she married on December 24, 1949. Upon her husband's receipt of Board Certification in General Surgery, the family settled in Dayton, where Dr. Cromartie began his practice. Here Mrs. Cromartie participated in many organizations and boards including the Opera Guild, Philharmonic, March of Dimes, Board of Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities; the Dayton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., The Links, Inc., and the Dayton Chapter of Sophisticates, Inc. She was also a member of Bethel Baptist Church and served as President of the Sisterhood.



Celestine is survived by her five children Edmund Spencer (Joyce), Thelma Cheryl (Rev. Pierce Smith), Michael Wayne (Frances), Celeste Diane, and Jason Alexander (Christina) Cromartie; seven grandchildren Cheri (Bryan) Neal, Dawn Smith, Pierce Smith II (Margaret), Elizabeth, Christian, Jonah, and Isaac Cromartie; and six great-grandchildren Aaron Smith, Aiden and Ashton Neal, Zelda and Gaius Sherman, and Elijah Smith; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 401 S. Paul Laurence Dunbar St., Dayton, OH 45402. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of her service. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Omega Omega Memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Her remains are entrusted to H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



