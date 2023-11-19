Croghan, Judith

Croghan (Nosker), Judith A. "Judy"



Judith Nosker Croghan was born on June 13, 1939, in Zanesville, Ohio, to Francis L. "Mike" Nosker and Georgia Belle (Kelly) Nosker. On December 17, 1960, she married Tom Croghan (her 8th grade sweetheart). They both graduated from beloved Otterbein College. She passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, November 8 at age 84.



Judy is survived by her four children Jeffrey (Carmen) Croghan, Kathleen Croghan, Karen Croghan, and Michael (Jessica) Croghan, eight grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.



A memorial service celebrating Judith Ann (Nosker) Croghan will be held at the First Congregational Church in Mansfield on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. 640 Millsboro Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903.



In lieu of flowers, THE FAMILY ASKS FOR LETTERS (memories, etc) to be sent to Snyder Funeral Home, PO Box 3085, Mansfield, Ohio 44904. A full obituary can be found at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com