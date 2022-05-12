Critzer, Karen

CRITZER (Zech), Karen L.



71, of Miamisburg, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton.



She was born March 29, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio. Karen was a 1969 graduate of Springboro High School. She was employed by Lebanon City Schools for 29 years. Karen was a member of the Moose Lodge 1645. She enjoyed camping and traveling but most important to her was her family, especially her grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John C. Critzer; children, Shelly (Brian) Miller, John M. (Kara) Critzer, and Jill (Randall) Stupp; grandchildren, Brody, Gabe, Jourdan, Sophie, Cale, Grady, Knox, Henry, and Declan; mother-in-law, Peggy Critzer; brothers, Kim (Nance) Zech and Kip (Kimberly) Zech; brother-in-law, Tom (Cindy) Critzer; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Betty Zech; father-in-law, Dennis "Amo" Critzer; and brother-in-law, Denny "Hud" Critzer.



Gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM – 1 PM on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A memorial service will follow at 1 PM with Rev. Michael Hout officiating. Casual dress is requested, shorts are encouraged.



The family would like to thank Dr. Jain, Kettering Cancer Center, and Hospice of Dayton for their loving care and



support.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Denny "Hud" Critzer Scholarship Fund in care of the funeral home, 508 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com