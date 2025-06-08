Crissinger, Donn Richard



Donn (with 2 n's as he always told everyone) Richard Crissinger, age 86, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday June 4, 2025 at his residence at Fairmont Senior Living where he has lived the last 3 years. He was born in Columbus, OH to the late Norris "Bud" and Mildred (Wallace) Crissinger. In addition to his parents, Donn was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Judith (Lundberg) Crissinger; his in-laws George and Betty Lundberg; brother and sister-in-law Allan and Barbara Lundberg; sister-in-law Paula Crissinger.



Donn is survived by his daughter Lori (Bob) Deen; sons, Ken and Jim Crissinger; grandchildren, Michael (Stephanie) Burianek, Matthew (Jennifer) Burianek, Katie (Vinnie) Delli Carpini, Kody (Abby) Conley, Cory, Jacob, and Aaron Crissinger; great grandchildren, Collin, Bradley, and Emma Burianek, Norah and Owen Conley; siblings, Jerry (Barbara) Crissinger, Patti (Terry) Sullivan, Scott (Debbie) Crissinger, Sherry (Mike) Bryan; special nephews, Todd and Scott Lundberg; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.



Donn graduated from Washington Court House HS. From there he went to Ohio State University for 2 years while playing the Tuba in the OSU Marching Band. After that he enlisted in the Air Force for 4 years. After he was done with his contract he came back to Ohio with his family and worked for many years for NCR. His last 20 years of employment he worked at Sugarcreek Lowes in Kitchen Cabinet Design. He was very outgoing and loved by many. Donn was also a Mason and a Shriner. He played in the Pote's Little Symphony Shrine band and the Kettering Civic Band.



The family would like to thank Day City Hospice, especially Tracy, for the excellent care he has received the last 2 years. Also, Jen, Megan, Charity, and Holly at Fairmont Senior Living along with all the amazing staff members.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM on Friday, June 13, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd, Dayton 45459), where a memorial service will begin at 4 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Day City Hospice (daycityhospice.com/donate) and/or OSU Marching Band in Donn's memory.



