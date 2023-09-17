Crisler, Nancy Jo



Crisler, Nancy Jo, 83, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Nancy was born January 18, 1940 in Logan County, Ohio, the daughter of Randall and Edith (Flickinger) Crisler. She graduated from Northeastern High School and Wittenberg University, and later retired from Community Hospital after 35 years as a Medical Technologist. She was also a longtime member of Central Christian Church, Eastern Star Home Chapter # 258, The Fortnightly Musical Club and Vintage Voices. Survivors include two siblings, Larry (Judy) Crisler and Sharon Crisler; three nephews, Jon (Kelly), Matthew (Melissa) and Andrew (Denise); great nieces and nephews, Megan and Madison, Bryant, Abigail and Nathan, Joshua, Erica and Landon; and numerous cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great nephew, Colin; and a sister-in-law, Jeanne. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Central Christian Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the church. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Dayton for taking such good care of their loved one. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Christian Church Food Truck or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



