Robert Crimes



10/22/1942 - 12/9/2019





Hey Dad, it's that time of the year again, nothing really changed. Everyone is stillmissing you and talking about your silliness. The grandkids are doing well and the great grandkids will have youupside down in tears. Man we all love you miss you, but we understand that it's a divine plan that we all must endure. Keep shining on us as wecontinue this journey.



Love and Miss you Pops



Love, Your Family and Friends



P.S. Mom wishes she had given you that kiss.