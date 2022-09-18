CREWS, Marcella

CREWS (Hornick), Marcella Louise "Marcy"



95, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 11, 2022, after a bravely fought battle with dementia. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt.



Born May 5, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio, and was the loving wife and companion to Paul T. Crews who passed away in 2008. She is survived by sons, Michael (Deborah) Crews, Stephen (Patricia) Crews, and Mark (Tracy Jayne) Crews, and grandsons Jeffrey (Kati) Crews and Kevin (Katie) Crews. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 20, 10-11AM at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd, Dayton, OH 45420. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11AM followed by entombment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Dayton Ohio. For full obituary please see www.tobiasfh.com.

