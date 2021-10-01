CREEKMORE, Charles Howard



Age 90, of Franklin, OH; passed Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the Atrium Medical Center. Charles was born in Whitley County, KY, on July 13, 1931, to the late Charles Hobert and Nola (Gilreath) Creekmore. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Navy and retired from General Motors Delco Moraine Division after 40 years of service. He was



preceded in death his wife, Wilma Creekmore in 2014; his



sisters, Betty Enix, Myrtle Pack, Wilma Siler; and his brother, James Chester Creekmore. Charles is survived by his three daughters, Kimberly (Chris) Jacobson, Janine (Rich) Jablonski, Libby (Bob) Knipper; his grandchildren, Lauren, Danielle, Cami, Nolan, Tyler, Jordan, Brent, Ryan; his great-grandchildren, Kyrin, Easton, Cason, Eden,Gunner, Oaklee and twins on the way; his sister, Lois Cupp; and his best friend, Max Trammell. Celebration of Life Service is 2 pm Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Anderson Life Celebration Center, 360 Commerce Park Dr Franklin, OH, with Jeff Kirby officiating. Military honors will be given in honor of his service to our country. A gathering of family and friends will continue until 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the



Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation or the American Cancer Society



