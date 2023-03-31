CREEKBAUM, LESTER "T."



Creekbaum, Lester Thomas, 95, formerly of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Born the only son to Otis Fleetwood Creekbaum and Elizabeth Ann (Romans) Creekbaum on March 9, 1928 in Jack Town, OH he grew up one of seven, with his sisters Lorraine, Dorothy, Melissa, Mary Catherine, Margie and Phyllis. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1947, after playing football and baseball for the Middies. He played football for Miami of Ohio during the 1947 season and spent a summer with the Chicago Whitesox, before returning to Middletown to continue his career with Black Clawson that lasted 42 years until his retirement. In 1949 he married Joan Catherine Kinder, and they had two daughters  Joan Leslie Oganowski and Deborah Susan Chupka. A member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the Masonic Temple, he was very active in the Middletown community, coaching pee-wee football, raising money for K-9 units, and playing softball for more than 20 years. He was a good man who took care of what and who he loved. He was never trying to change the world  but he certainly changed the lives of those who were lucky enough to know him. A giver of his time, his numerous skills, and his sense of humor, he loved no one more than his wife of 73 years. Joanne was his girl, and we would all be blessed to know a love as fierce as the one they shared. Their home on Beverly Lane hosted family and friends alike for the 70 years they lived there. He grew a legendary garden, played a mean game of cards, and tried to catch every bass in the Thornapple River. The last to cross over, we know there are so many greeting him on the other side, and in the front of the crowd is a short lady with something to say about his outfit. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne, his parents, his sisters, his sister-in-law and many brothers-in-law. He is survived by his daughters, Leslie and Debi, his grandchildren Kas (Chris) Oganowski, Kate (Chris) Noelke, and Jacob (Courtney) Chupka, and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Derek Trenum officiating. Interment at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

