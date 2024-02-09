Creech , Robert "Mike"



Robert "Mike" Creech passed away on February 7, 2024 surrounded by his loving wife Laura.



Mike is preceded in death by his father Robert Creech, brother, Byron Creech, bonus father Charles "Spider" Webb, grandson Brett Roberson, nephew Brad Hodgeman, brother in-law Ray Payne and his grandparents. Mike is survived by his wife Laura, mother Helen "Creech" Webb, sons Justin Creech, Joe (Kari) Creech, daughter Raychel Smith (Jeff), sisters Vicki Payne and Karen Creech, numerous other loving family and friends.



Mike was a well known musician, played for years with Just N Time band before moving to Florida. He was a superintendent for a golf course in Fort Myers, FL and was an avid golfer. Mike was in the Bowler's Hall of Fame. He was also an avid NASCAR and Bengals fan. There will be a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Blinded Veterans Association.



