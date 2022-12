CREECH, Lavena



December 5, 2022



Passed away December 5, 2022, at the age of 93. Survived by her children Scott, Lois, Karen and Janet; six grandchildren and one great-grandson. Preceded in death by her husband Homer Creech, brother Robert (Jenny) Zinn, sisters June (Ray) Sippel, Eva (Gale) Marquardt and nephew Keith (Jeanie) Marquardt.