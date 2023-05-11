Creager, Wilma

Creager (Binkley), Wilma Elaine



Wilma Elaine Creager, age 100, formerly of Clayton, currently of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2023. Born on November 24, 1922, to the late Arlie T. and Edna (Ehrstine) Binkley in Phillipsburg, Ohio. She was a former member of Englewood United Methodist Church in Englewood and Good Shephard Lutheran Church in Kettering. Wilma owned and operated The Artist in Centerville, for many years alongside her late husband, Ralph. Wilma is survived by her son: James "Mitch" (Charlene) Creager, daughters: Marilyn "Sue" Strader, & Joan "Carol" (Jim) Click, sister: Orpha Justiss, son-in-law: Don Harlow, 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 17 great great grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives who she leaves to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph Creager, daughter: Beverly "Ann" Harlow, brother; Kenneth Binkley, grandson; David Strader, Sue's life partner: Joe Peters, brother-in-law: Joe Justiss, and her cherished Yorkie; Kiki. A Service will take place at 10:30 am on Saturday, May 13, 2023, with Pastor Tim Cain officiating, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH). Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Englewood. A Visitation will be held from 9:30 am on Saturday until the time of her service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Resident Home Association of Greater Dayton, 3661 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH. 45406. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

