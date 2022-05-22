CREAGER, Sally



Age 74, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Sally was born on



September 30, 1947, in Dayton, OH, to the late Russell E. and Mildred (Kling) Creager. She graduated from Oakwood High School in 1965 and earned her BS from Wesleyan University in 1969 where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. Sally was a school teacher for Centerville City Schools in the 70s before she became a full-time mother and homemaker. Throughout her life, she was an active



member of David's United Church of Christ, Junior League of Dayton, Dayton Children's Hospital, The Little Exchange and The Miami Valley Hunt and Polo Club. A devoted person of faith, family and community who dedicated her life to serving others through countless local and national charities and



non-profit organizations. In addition, Sally was a devoted mother, sister-in-law, aunt, mother-in-law, grandmother and friend to her beloved family and a large circle of friends from across the Miami Valley area. She was preceded in death by brother, Michael R. Creager (Barbara Creager Kirby). Sally is survived by son: Jeffrey S. Hayes (Emily) of Houston, TX, and their daughters, Katherine S. Hayes and Samantha S. Hayes; sister-in-law, Barbara Creager Kirby of Centerville, OH;



nephew, Matthew B. Creager (Holly) of Dayton, OH, and his



children, Ivy, Sydney and Caroline; niece, Amy Creager Zart of Centerville, OH and her children, Allyson, Cole and Camden; sister-in-law, Sarah Jane Redinbo of Troy, OH; and nieces,



Sarah Elizabeth (Hayes) Green and her husband Toben Green and their children, Kathryn Green, Christopher Green of Mountain View, CA. Lindsey (Hayes) Cooper and her husband Daniel Cooper and their children, Henry Cooper and Charlotte Cooper of San Francisco, CA. The Creager Family would like to thank the staff and medical professionals at Bethany Village and Hospice of Dayton for their expert care and support of Sally. Funeral services will be held 10AM on Wednesday, June 1 at David's United Church of Christ, 170 W David Rd, Kettering. Family will greet friends following the services at Dayton Country Club, 555 Kramer Rd, Dayton. Sally will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Dayton Children's Hospital, 1 Childrens Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404, Junior League of Dayton, 120 W 2nd St #605,



Dayton, OH 45402, or The Little Exchange, 45 Park Ave,



Dayton, OH 45419. Services are in the care of Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

