CREAGER (Wagner),



Mary Raine



Age 87, of Dayton, passed Friday, April 29, 2022. She was born on October 31, 1934, to the late Joseph and Nancy Raine. Mary graduated from Washington Seminary in Atlanta, GA, and attended college at Stratford College in Danville, VA. She met Harold "Doc" Wagner on a blind date in 1953. They married in 1954 and made their home in the Dayton area. In 2002, Mary found love again, marrying Thomas "Blitz" Creager. Mary was a member of the Junior League of Dayton, a volunteer at the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, the Little Exchange, and various groups at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She was a member of the Four Seasons Garden Club and was on the Wegerzyn Horticultural Board. She played tennis and made lifelong friends on the court. She loved the sun! Mary was a snowbird, traveling to Perdido Key, FL, for 25 years and to Siesta Key, FL, for the past 17 years. Southern hospitality and graciousness were touchstones in Mary's life. She was known for her cooking, quick wit, and positive outlook on life. Her contagious smile lit up the room! She was a great mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. Mary will be greatly missed and remembered by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold "Doc" Wagner of 45 years; second husband, Thomas "Blitz" Creager, Sr. for 15 years; daughter, Mary Anne Wagner Barr; brother, Joseph Raine, Jr.; and granddaughter, Madison Anne Barr. She is survived by daughters, Molly Raine Wagner, and Nancy (Stephen) Pike; son, Harold "Bo" (Maria) Wagner; stepson, Tim (Louise) Creager; stepdaughter, Paula (Tim) Powers; grandchildren, Rebecca (Alec) Strong, Stephen (Tiffany) Wagner, Bennet



(Kelsey) Pike, William (Elisabeth) Barr, Kathleen Pike, Stephen Pike, Mason Barr, Cynthia Grace Wagner, and Beck Wagner; step-grandchildren, Grant and Nathan Powers; and numerous extended family members and friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 33 W. Dixon Ave., Dayton, OH 45419. Mary will be laid to rest at Aley Cemetery, Beavercreek. Family will receive friends following the service at Dayton Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Roads to Recovery Autism Resource Center at roadstorecovery.org or by mail to 5383 Intrastate Dr., Fairborn, OH 45324. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

