Craycraft, Robert

of Hamilton, passed away on January 22, 2024 at the age of 82. He was born on April 17, 1941 in Covington, Kentucky to Wanda Cross and Robert A. Craycraft. He worked as a Chef for area restaurants for many years. His last job was working for O'Reily Auto driving parts to area businesses. Survived by daughter: Rhonda (John Lowry) Rapp; grandchildren: Christopher Rapp, Courtney (Robert "Zach") Sunderman & Cara "VI" Rapp; sister: Sharon Roberts, nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his parents: Wanda (William "Bill") Brackett & Robert A. Craycraft; & sister: Barbara Sullivan. Services were held at the convenience of family.



