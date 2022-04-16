journal-news logo
X

CRAYCRAFT, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CRAYCRAFT, Mary B. "Molly"

83, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at home. She was born in Middletown on September 16, 1938, to the late William and Kathryn (Coyle) Sullivan. Molly earned her Master's Degree in Education and taught with

Middletown Schools for 34 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of Holy Family

Parish - Holy Trinity Church. Molly was an avid golfer and

enjoyed traveling, sailing and skiing. Molly loved her family and will be greatly missed by her husband, Henry "Hank" Craycraft; son, Seth Craycraft; daughters, Erin Craycraft Colligan and her late husband, Jeff, Bridget (Josh) Rolfes and Shannon (Bryan Dye) Craycraft; sisters, Donna Franssen and her late husband, Paul, Dorothy Popplin and her late husband, Jack; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Hald, Ellen Murphy, Phoebe Pearce, Janice Eaton and Terry Sullivan; and brother, John Sullivan. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, April 18, 2022, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish- Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St, Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
HELLER, Ann
2
Fiehrer, Robert
3
VIARS, Thelma
4
VIARS, Naomi
5
GREENE, Barbara
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top