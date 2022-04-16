CRAYCRAFT, Mary B. "Molly"



83, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at home. She was born in Middletown on September 16, 1938, to the late William and Kathryn (Coyle) Sullivan. Molly earned her Master's Degree in Education and taught with



Middletown Schools for 34 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of Holy Family



Parish - Holy Trinity Church. Molly was an avid golfer and



enjoyed traveling, sailing and skiing. Molly loved her family and will be greatly missed by her husband, Henry "Hank" Craycraft; son, Seth Craycraft; daughters, Erin Craycraft Colligan and her late husband, Jeff, Bridget (Josh) Rolfes and Shannon (Bryan Dye) Craycraft; sisters, Donna Franssen and her late husband, Paul, Dorothy Popplin and her late husband, Jack; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Hald, Ellen Murphy, Phoebe Pearce, Janice Eaton and Terry Sullivan; and brother, John Sullivan. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, April 18, 2022, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish- Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St, Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

