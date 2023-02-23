CRAWL, Kenneth Alvin
Age 60, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Friday, February 24 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family to receive friends from 10 am- 11 am. Funeral service to begin at 11 am. (Mask Required.) Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral