CRAWFORD, Patricia Lynn



75 of Lebanon, OH, went to be with her Lord on November 29, 2022, while at home. Pat was born March 3, 1947, in Keokee, VA, to Vilder Franklin and Beatrice Belle (Edens) Bush-both of whom precede her in death. Pat was a graduate of Stebbins High School and Miami Valley Hospital Respiratory Therapy School after which she worked for 25 years as a respiratory therapist at Southview Hospital. On June 28, 1969, she married Jerry Crawford-who survives. She is also survived by 3 siblings: Wendell (Joan) Bush, Sue (Carl) Barker, and Kathy (Steve) Salley; 3 children: Christopher (Jennifer) Crawford, Amy (Dennis) Moles, and Melissa (Jason) Martin; and 10 grandchildren: Drew, Caleb, and Makayla Moles; Parker, Elijah, Brody, and Camdyn Crawford; and Aaron, Tyler, and Collin Martin. Pat was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Dayton for over 50 years where she enjoyed serving as a Sunday School teacher, Awana worker, and Nursery worker. Her main pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. Pat loved her family. The consummate hostess, she took great joy in hosting family gatherings-especially around the holidays. Pat and Jerry spent many hours traveling around the Miami Valley and mid-west supporting her grandchild. She found joy in watching them do what they loved. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459). Funeral service will begin at 11:30 am. Burial will follow in Heritage Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to hospice of Dayton.

