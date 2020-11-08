CRAVES, Janet

CRAVES (Smith),



Janet Darlene



Janet Darlene (Smith) Craves, age 77 of Lewis Center, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Arbors of Delaware. She was born on July 3, 1943, in West Point, Mississippi, the daughter of Lyle James & Vivian Mary (Etcheson) Smith.



She is survived by her children Jennifer (Jeff) Euton, Billy (Heather) Craves and



Christopher Craves; grandchildren Tyler Euton, Savannah Euton, Kailyn Randolph, Madison Randolph, Kaylee Craves and Chase Craves; and a brother Craig Smith.



She was preceded in death by her parents; son Matthew Craves and 2 brothers Freeman and Jerry Smith.



A private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Services have been entrusted to the ZERKLE



