Crane, Dorothy

1 hour ago
Crane (Otey), Dorothy

age 91, of Dayton, OH transitioned to her eternal home April 20, 2024. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2024 with family receiving guests at 11am and services beginning at 12pm at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd. Dayton, OH 45417. Arrangements by H. H. Roberts Mortuary.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

