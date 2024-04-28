Crane, Dorothy

Crane (Otey), Dorothy



age 91, of Dayton, OH transitioned to her eternal home April 20, 2024. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2024 with family receiving guests at 11am and services beginning at 12pm at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd. Dayton, OH 45417. Arrangements by H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com