Cramer, Ronald Eugene



CRAMER, Ronald Eugene, age 75, passed away March 11, 2023 after a brief illness. He was born on August 15, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio to Donald and Delight (Brooks) Cramer. Ron worked for the Siebenthaler Company for most of his adult life, in many capacities. Late in life, he discovered amateur radio and became an enthusiastic member of Dayton Amateur Radio Association and volunteer at Dayton Hamvention. He was particularly proud of his work as Chair of Dayton Hamvention in guiding the move from Hara Arena to Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center.



He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Liz (Ann Mergler); his sister Pam (Steve) Underwood; brother Jody (Diana) and many cousins, nephews and nieces. There will be a visitation at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr Dayton, Ohio 45415 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery the following day with a graveside service at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers for Ron, send flowers to someone you love or make a donation to your favorite charity or scholarship fund. The family would like to send deepest thanks to everyone who prayed for Ron. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

