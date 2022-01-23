CRAMER, Albert

CRAMER, Jr., Albert



Lamar "Al"



Age 96, of Centerville, passed away January 17, 2022. Al was born in Urbana, OH, to Albert, Sr. and Ruth (Swisher) Cramer. He left high school at 17 to proudly join the Navy, serving in WWII. Upon his discharge he married 19 year old Susie



Burner. Al retired from Dayton Power & Light at the young age of 58. While working, he managed to remodel his Kettering home from top to bottom, making the kitchen cabinets and all of the furniture in the home. He turned his woodworking skills into a business upon his retirement. Al was a scrapbooker long before it became a popular hobby. He started his own scrapbook in high school and years later created scrapbooks for his 2 children. He was very proud to tell people that his maternal grandfather fought in the Civil War at age 13. Al was a lifelong member of Faith Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Susanna; son, David; sister, Barbara Fletcher. He is survived by his daughter, Jill (Larry) Garrison. Private family only services are in the care of Routsong Funeral Home,



Kettering. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



