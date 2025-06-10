Craig, Toni



Toni Gayle Craig, age 76, passed away April 10, 2025, after a brief illness. She was a beloved English teacher at West Carrollton schools and retired in 2003. She had several careers after retiring, and she loved being a successful Realtor in Sedona, AZ. She was born in Middletown, OH, on January 12, 1949, to the late Robert G. and Janet M. Craig. She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany (Amanda) Michael; her son, Scott (Melissa) Michael and 4 granddaughters; her brother, Steven Craig; as well as numerous family members and friends. The family will be holding a private memorial ceremony.



