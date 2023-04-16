Craig, Ruth Elizabeth



Ruth Elizabeth Craig, age 92 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born June 16, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio. Ruth graduated from Roosevelt High School and retired from Ohio Bell in 1989 with 42 years of service. She was also a member of the Eastern Star on Wilmington Avenue.



Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Roscoe Craig; sons, William Kenneth and Nicholas Wayne Craig; and her mother, Evelyn Moyer.



Ruth is survived by her daughter, Brenda (John) Witherspoon; grandson, Yancy (Charise) Johns of Tennessee; granddaughter, Amy (Bill) Brooks; great grandsons, Aaron and Preston Johns of Tennessee, Taylor Mykel (Crystal) Harrison; great grandsons, Keagon and Caiden; nephews, Tony (Debbie) Huey, Rick Huey; niece, Sandy Brown; close cousin, Carl Moyer; and other nieces and nephews. Dear friend Shannon Hardy and all of Ruth's friends at the Wellington where she resided, and her church friends at Central Presbyterian Church.



Visitation will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). A memorial service will begin at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in West Carrollton, Ohio. There will be a reception after the service at Franklin Bible Methodist Church (6000 S. Dixie Hwy., Franklin, OH 45005).


