Craft, Rodney D.



Rodney D. Craft, age 50, of Somerville, OH passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties in Middletown, OH. He was born December 3, 1972 in Middletown, OH to Roger and Patsy (Payton) Craft. Rodney graduated in 1991 from Valley View High School and earned his associates degree from Sinclair College. He worked at Carroll Construction Supply in Liberty Township as a Production Manager. Rodney enjoyed coaching softball; working on trucks and building his own trike; and participating in demolition derby's. He is survived by his daughters Kelby Craft and Katie Craft both of Somerville, OH; parents Roger and Patsy (Payton) Craft of Middletown, OH; brother Ryan (Pam) Craft of Farmersville, OH; nephew Rylan Craft of Farmersville, OH; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 11:00 am until time of memorial service at 12:00 noon at the Gard Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 113 Ada Doty Street, Gratis, OH. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.

