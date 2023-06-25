Craft, Mary Lou



Mary Lou Craft, age 92 of Fairborn passed away peacefully the morning of June 17, 2023. She was born January 18, 1931 in Letcher Co., Kentucky, the only daughter of the late Hugh and Lucinda (Bentley) Strunk. Mary Lou was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Fairborn. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking, playing Dominoes and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her five brothers, Lloyd Arnold, Shade Lincoln, Burnett, Jack and Charles. Mary Lou is survived by three sons, Scott Craft (Carolyn Duvall), Mark (Trish) Craft, Chris (Charity) Craft; two grandchildren, Alex and Cameron, sons of Mark (Trish); as well as extended family and dear friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Belton-Stroup Funeral Home - Fairborn

422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Fairborn, OH

45324

https://www.beltonstroup.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral