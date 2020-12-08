CRAFT, Imogene



Age 79 went home to be with the Lord Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born March 12, 1941, in Perry County, KY, to James Garfield and Pearl Jane (Lawson) Arrowood. She was employed by the Middletown School District for 30 years and was a Girl Scout Leader. She loved her students and wanted to leave them with a special



final remark; "To all my students, I hope to meet and greet you all one day coming through my serving line up here." Imogene is survived by her husband of 61 years, Russell Craft; daughters, Rochelle (Ken) Coning, Roxanna Patrick,



Regina (David) Clark, Robin (Mike) McIntosh; son, Russ (Kathy) Craft; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Wonda Mulsberry, Joyce Kelley, and Eileen Walters. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Hallibe, Callie, Joanne, Darlene, Norma Faye; brothers, Hershel, James, Lloyd, and Gary. A



Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the



Funeral Home at 1:00 PM. The family would like to give a



special thanks to Ohio Living at Mount Pleasant and Ohio



Living Hospice for the excellent care they provided to



Imogene. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



