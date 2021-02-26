CRADDOCK, Sylvia



Sylvia Craddock, 89, passed away at her home in Springfield, Ohio, on Sunday, February 21st, 2021. She was born in Calhoun County on April 30th, 1931, the daughter of the late Lee and Ocie (Bailey) Hall.



Sylvia enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her family. Her hobbies included bowling, upholstering furniture, candy making and sewing. In her



retirement Sylvia enjoyed family gatherings, cooking/baking, extended card games of Rook, Pinochle and dominoes. Sylvia loved to be outdoors and



always having an amazing vegetable garden. She enjoyed canning, quilting and crochet. She lived by the mantra that nothing should go to waste. She had a quick wit and loved her family, which was the most important part of her life.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald Craddock; infant twin brothers, Loyd and Boyd Hall; sisters, Wanda Houchin and Bernice Matheney; brothers, Albert Guy Hall and Darrell Hall. Survivors include; son, Rodney (Kristi) Craddock; grandsons, Andrew and Tyler Craddock; siblings, Norma (Dale) Starcher and Paul (Carol) Hall.



She will be fondly remembered and lovingly missed.



Funeral Services will be held at Stump Funeral Home, in Arnoldsburg, WV, on Saturday, February 27th at 2 pm with Visiting hours from Noon to 2 pm the same day.

