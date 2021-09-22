CRABTREE, Robert Dale "Bob"



88 of Springfield, passed away September 19, 2021, in Ohio's Hospice, Dayton. He was born in Mt. Sterling, Ohio, on July 31, 1933, the son of the late Milton and Elda Crabtree. He retired from SPECO with 47 years of service. Bob and his wife Alice attended Maiden Lane Church of God, where they taught Sunday school for many years. For the last several years they have been attending West Enon Church of God. Bob was extremely dedicated to his church and family. He and Alice enjoyed family trips and vacations to St. Pete's Beach, Florida. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Alice (Sellman) Crabtree, and they were



together for 68 years; son Gary Lee Crabtree; brothers Charles and Dick Crabtree; and sisters Sandra Palmer and Marjorie Eads. Survivors include his children Debra (Dave) Current,



Robert Dale (Doreen) Crabtree and Timothy M. Crabtree;



seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. Services to honor Bob will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Noon in the



RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Dan Fiorini officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM.



Entombment to follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



