COYLE, Sharon

COYLE (Simon),



Sharon Kay



Sharon Kay (Simon) Coyle entered life eternal March 5, 2021. She was born on October 8, 1943, and grew up in Indianapolis, IN. Her parents were Walter F. and Helen I. Simon. Sharon was a wife, mother, grandmother, and tireless worker. She was a drugstore manager for many years and a member of the American



Business Women's Association. She also volunteered with CASA and the Literacy Center in Springfield. She was named Edith Manley Teacher of the Year at the Literacy Center in 2012. She was a talented seamstress and knitter; and she loved to read. She married Paul Coyle on October 19, 1979. She is survived by her husband and her children and stepchildren: Stephanie and Philip Curran of Williamsport, MD; Mary and Paul Leininger of Fort Wayne, IN; John and Lisa Pipes of Naples, FL; Jennifer Rammel of Durham, NC; Jay and Mary Coyle of Indianapolis, IN; and Madonna and Roland Hamelin of Indianapolis, IN. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Travis and Jessica Rowe, Allisa Pipes, John Curran, Mason and Emma Leininger as well as numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be on Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 10-11am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Sharon's life will follow at 11am. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



