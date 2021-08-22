COX, William J. "Billy"



Age 44, of Huber Heights, passed away on August 15, 2021, while taking his family on the most epic journey ever. He was born November 17, 1976, in Dayton, Ohio. Billy was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Cox; aunt and uncle: Beverly and Hershel Guy; and his grandmother and aunt. Billy is survived by his wife and soul mate of 24 years, Melinda Cheney-Cox; children: Hailie, Matteo "Tater Tot" and Isaiah; mother, Joan Cox; brothers: Herman Bigsbe (Talisha) and Mike Jones (Dee); cousins: Wantha, Holli, Marcy, Tiffani, Brittany, Kameron, Kyla, Krissy, Korey, Taylor, Duane "Coach", Jeffery, Kelvin, and Marquita; aunts: Katherine Cox, Carolyn Cox and Norma Gene McCorry; uncle, Leroy McCorry; nephews: Robbie, Caleb and Brandon; nieces: Cyntianna, Courtney and Janiah; sister-in-law, Trista Fernandez; mother-in-law, Anita Cheney; father-in-law, Kevin Cheney; step-father-in-law, Gary Floyd; his best friends from high school: Anthony Harrison, Karl Blatz, Paul Coatney,



Robert Smith, Kenny Williams and Cynthia Harrison; special friends: Linda and Rich Morin, Crystal Goff, Joyce Allison, Mike Burrier, Billy King, Becky Bedard, Andi and Glenn Otto,



Andrew Brown and Denise France. Billy graduated from



Belmont High School, Class of 1995 and Sinclair Community College in 2017. He was currently attending University of



Dayton to obtain his bachelor's degree in Engineering and would have graduated in December of 2021. Billy was



employed with Quality Quartz Engineering and worked with the most amazing people for the last 8+ years: Geri Roberts (his work mom), Ryan, Gary, Matt, Mark, Charlie, J.D., Josh and too many others to mention. He was a driver for Uber and Lyft. Billy was the most amazing man who adored his family and always worked hard to provide for all of their needs and wants. Although he was a bit stubborn at times, he always put others first before his own needs. The 2021 Cox Family epic journey was spiritual, was his homecoming and speaks to the volume of who he was: adventurous, outgoing and had the biggest smile and heart ever. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him, especially by his wife. Billy was the biggest, most avid Cincinnati Bengals fan and had a huge Bengal family: Harry Sanchez Jr., Randy and Jamie Camm, Sam Crum, Crystal Bens, Amy Gaskins, Dustin Davidson and Pork Gawd. Billy was an admin of the Cincinnati Bengals Drama Free Road to the Super Bowl Group for many years. WHO DEY!!! A gathering of family and friends will take place from 3-6 pm on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where a Celebration of Life service will begin at 6:00 pm. Please wear your favorite



Bengals gear. To share a memory of Billy or leave a special message for his family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com