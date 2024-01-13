Cox, Wayne Thomas



Wayne Thomas Cox, 78, of Hendersonville, NC passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, with his family by his side.



Born March 12, 1945 in Columbus, OH, he was the son of the late Dr. Wayne M. and Louise Cox. He was also preceded in death by his son, Wayne Michael Cox.



Wayne was a graduate of Shawnee High School in Springfield, OH, served honorably in the Ohio National Guard and most recently worked as a Tooling Engineer for Siemens Inc. in OH and JRM Inc. in Winston-Salem, NC before retiring to the mountains in Hendersonville, NC. He was an automobile enthusiast and avid Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.



Wayne is survived by his daughters Christine (Joe) Jefferis of Oakwood, OH and Dr. Erin (Dave) Gray of Charlotte, NC, his son Colin (Karen) Cox of Asheville, NC, his sisters Cathy (Pete) Miller of Gainesville, GA and Vicky Ross of Springfield, OH, 8 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and his once-wife and best friend Mary Cox.



A celebration of life is planned in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Mountain Pet Rescue - Asheville (mpravl.org).



