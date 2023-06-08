Cox, Steve



Steve Cox, age 69 of Venice, Florida, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023. Steve grew up in Germantown, OH, graduated from Valley View High School in 1971 and graduated from Wright State University college of business majoring in accounting. Steve then earned his CPA and had 7 years of "Big Six" public accounting before beginning a successful career leading several area businesses including LaserMike, Shawntech Communications, and Fasi Inc.



He was preceded in death by his parents Clester and Virginia Cox and sister Regina. He is survived by his wife, Mindy, sons Brian Cox (Sara), Andrew Morton (fiance Talia), and stepson Derek Morton (Aly). Steve, Gramps, had a special devotion to grandchildren Cameron, Hudson, Arabella, and Paxton. He was also survived by brothers Roger (Bev), John (Joseprima) and sister Aleta Hurd (Jerry, deceased) and many special nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation at Arpp, Root and Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown, OH 45327 on Saturday, June 10 from 10:00 to 12:00 with a memorial service beginning at 12:00pm. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com

