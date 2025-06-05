Cox, Margaret

Margaret "Margie" R. Cox, age 93, of Clayton, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on May 14, 2025. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 pm on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Sam and Kristy's home in Clayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Care 360 Hospice at https://www.care360hospice.com/ for the tremendous care and hospitality they continuously showed Margie and her family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

