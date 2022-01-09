COX, Manuel



Age 90, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his residence. Manuel was born November 28, 1931, in Springboro, Ohio, the son of the late Nolan and



Myrtle (Smallwood) Cox.



He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Phyllis Cox.



Manuel is survived by his son, Jay Cox; two daughters, Leslie Cox and husband, Kenny



Howard, Brenda and husband, Bob Heiligenberg; a granddaughter, Lauren and husband, Ethan Couch and two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Grayson.



He was retired from AK Steel after many dedicated years of service and a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1950-53.



A graveside service and interment for Manuel will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Springboro



Cemetery, 2348 West Lower Springboro Road, Springboro, Ohio 45066 with Reverend Jim Winters officiating.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Cox family.



