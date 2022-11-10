COX, Linda Ruth



November 9, 1948 - October 30, 2022



Age 74, passed away on October 30th, 2022. Linda is survived by her daughter, Tara Cox, sister Kathryn Krieg and spouse Kenny, sister Karen Richard, brother William Michael and spouse Marilyn, brothers-in-law Manual Lira and Ray Tudor, and multiple nieces and nephews.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents William and Kathryn Michael, husband Dale, son Gregory, and sisters Lurama Lira and Cindy Tudor.



Born March 7, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, Linda attended Franklin City Schools, Miami University, and Wright State University to become a Masters prepared RN. She worked at Miami Valley Hospital for 45 years in multiple roles from bedside nursing to management. Linda loved life and her family. She was a very caring, kind, and sweet mother, sister, and friend who will be missed.



A celebration of life gathering will be held on November 14th from 4pm to 6pm at the Station House Restaurant on the grounds of St. Leonards at 8200 Provincial Way, Centerville, OH 45458. Donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton.

