Cox, Dreama

age 75, of Franklin, OH, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023. Dreama was born on June 6, 1947 to the late Clarence and Macil (Cales) Ward. She attended Dixie Highway Christian Center and was a lifelong care giver. Dreama is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; son, Rex; and parents. She is survived by her son, Eric (Pam) Cox; grandchildren, Amanda, Justin (Courtney), Skylar Cox, great grandson, Kaysen James; sisters, Phyllis Gilliam and Connie Cox; brothers, Harry and Luke Ward; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2PM on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Springboro Cemetery, 2348 W Lower Springboro Rd, Springboro, OH 45066. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

