COX, Agnes Grace



1941-2022 of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 1, 2022.



She was born August 25, 1941, in North Chicago, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her parents Martin Moran of North Chicago, Illinois, and Madge (Boyle) Moran of Arranmore Co., Donegal, Ireland, her husband Gene Cox of Germantown, Ohio, and her brother Anthony Moran and nephew Tom Moran of Gurnee, Illinois.



She is survived by her son Todd Cox of Vandalia, Ohio, granddaughters Brooklyn and Reagan, her daughter Tricia (Henry) Richardson of Columbus, Ohio, grandsons Liam and Declan.



She attended Holy Family grade school in North Chicago and graduated from Community High School in 1959. She started her career in nursing by graduating from Grant Hospital with her Nursing Degree in 1963. She continued her education in nursing and received a BA in Nursing from The College of Mount St. Joseph in 1981, a BS in Nursing from The College of Mount St. Joseph in 1986 and her MS in Nursing from Wright State University in 1991. In 1987 she joined the United States Army Reserves as a 2LT in the Nurse Corp and was Honorably Discharged in 1997 as a 1LT.



Agnes loved God and enjoyed participating in the Church. She was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the choir, a member of the Rosary Guild and held multiple volunteer positions at parish festivals, feeding the homeless, and provided transportation for the homebound so they could attend functions at the church. She has been a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Huber Heights, Ohio, St. Augustine in Germantown, Ohio, St. Ignatius of Antioch in Tarpon Springs, Florida, and St. Matthew the Apostle in Columbus, Ohio.



Funeral Mass at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Kindred Hospice Gahanna, Ohio, or your local Hospice provider.

