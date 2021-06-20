COWLES, Mark Richard



65, of Springfield, passed away June 12, 2021. He was born August 19, 1955, in Denver, Colorado, the son of Edward and Joyce (Van Dyke) Cowles. Mr. Cowles was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp and was retired from Benjamin Steel. Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Robin



(Canter) Cowles; two children, Robert Cowles and Stephanie Wilson (Matt); four grandchildren, William and Sydney Wilson and Sammy and Andie Murakami; four brothers, two sisters , and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. At Mr. Cowles request, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



