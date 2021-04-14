COWGILL, Susankay

COWGILL (Updike), Susankay



Susankay Updike Cowgill, 67, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away at 3:25 a.m., on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at her residence.



Sue was born on October 2, 1953, in Columbus, Indiana, to Stanley and Betty (Leachman) Updike and they survive in Painesville, Ohio.



In addition to her parents, Sue is survived by two children; Brittany Sue (Scott) Spitnale of Huber Heights and Mark Alan Cowgill of Springfield; two granddaughters, Aria Jade Spitnale and Kaydence Ann Spitnale; a brother, Steven (Lynn) Updike of Painesville; and a sister, Sandra (Michael) Gallagher of Beaver Falls, PA. Sue is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; she is preceded in death by a niece, Amy (Updike) Gozlinchick.



Sue graduated from Mentor High School in 1971, where she sang with the "Top 25" musical group. She then attended Hanover College and Bowling Green State University, where she graduated with her Bachelor's in Special Education in 1975. Sue taught with "Project Head Start" before she began a forty-four-year career teaching middle and high school



special education. She lived briefly in Seattle, Washington



before she moved to Springfield where she spent the majority of her career teaching for Springfield City Schools.



Throughout her life, Sue enjoyed gardening, music, cycling, skiing, and antiquing. Sue loved spending time with children and will be remembered as someone who loved helping



others. Sue was delighted to spend her retirement as "Mimi" to her granddaughters.



A memorial visitation for Sue will be held on Thursday, April 29th, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., at Moorefield Family Park in the Shelter House. A memorial service will begin immediately following the visitation at 6:00 p.m. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines the family requests that visitors wear masks and practice social distancing. There will be no burial at this time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the hospice organization VITAS Community Connections at https://vitascommunityconnection.org/. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.

