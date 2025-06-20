Cowan, Marion D.



Marion Virginia (DeLozier) Cowan, age 95, of Mission, Texas and formerly of Elyria, Ohio and Glencoe, PA, passed away on May 10, 2025.



Marion was born on December 16, 1929 to Frederick W. DeLozier and Elizabeth Leydig in Keyser, West Virginia and she spent her early childhood in South Connellsville, PA.







Marion married Loyal W. Cowan on June 26, 1949, her partner and best friend of 60 years. They were products of the Great Depression: hardworking and thrifty people, big travelers, lots of RVing, square dancing and card playing of all kinds.



Together they raised four children: Christopher (Anne), Susan (Bill) Johnston, Charlotte (Erskine) Fulcher, and Curtis (Monica). Her legacy continues in the lives of her children, as well as her grandchildren: (Claire, Mary, Christopher, Eric, Allyson and Lisa Claire) and her great grandchildren: (Finn, Faith, Emilie, Eric Jr., Amos, Kelly and Violet). A sole sibling, William DeLozier (surviving wife, Angie), predeceased her.







Marion's passing leaves a void in the lives of those who loved her, but her spirit will continue to inspire and guide them.



She was intelligent, a skilled wordsmith and a life long lover of nature. She had encyclopedia knowledge of birds, flowers, dragonflies, damselflies, butterflies and caterpillars. Marion eagerly traveled the USA, Europe, Africa, South America and Australia to see and experience nature first hand. She was a lifetime learner and a wiz at jigsaw puzzles, crosswords and Scrabble, a life master Bridge player and a lover of all things chocolate.



She wished to "give back" and provided countless hours of volunteering at various nature preserves in northern Ohio and southern Texas.



She also served as the genealogist of the family, long-time singer in her church choir and the best pie maker in the midwest.



A burial service will be held at the old, family cemetery near Glencoe, PA.



