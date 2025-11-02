Courtland Bertsch

Bertsch, Courtland "Corky"



Corky passed at his home on October 26, 2025, in West Harrison, IN. Served his country in the U.S. Army and then dedicated himself to a career as a security guard with Champion Paper. Corky cherished the simple joys of life-fishing, mowing the grass, tending to his garden, and relaxing on his front porch to watch the sunset. His love for the outdoors was only matched by his passion for helping others and his love of animals, values he instilled deeply in his children. Corky was preceded in death by his wonderful wife, Lora, his parents, Robert Jr. & Carrie (nee Haskell) Bertsch, siblings Howard, David & Robert W. Bertsch III, Robert Hosier, & son-in-law, Eric Hoffman. Leaving behind a legacy filled with love and service, Corky is survived by his loving children, Gretchen (Timothy) Irvin, Eva Dian Hoffman, & James (Tamla) Bertsch, along with his treasured grandchildren, Nina & Gracy Irvin, Jacob (Dana) Hoffman, Chloe (Connor Bachinski) Hoffman, & Nathaniel Couch; dear siblings: Mary Lou Smith, Eddie Haskel, William & Charles Hosier, Gorden Bertsch along with many nieces, nephews, & dear neighbors who felt like family. Graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Oct. 28, 2025, at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in West Harrison, IN with Military Honors. Brater Winter Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements www.braterfh.com



