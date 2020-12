COUCH, A. Michael



"Mike"



Age 63, of Springboro, husband of Vickie Couch, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020. Private family only



services. Friends may watch a livestream of Mike's service at Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page from 10:30am-11:00am for the Memorial



Video Tribute and Memorial



Services at 11:00am, Thursday, December 31, or soon after services. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.Routsong.com.