COUGHLIN, James

COUGHLIN, Jr., James Theodore Age 76, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born January 23, 1944, in Garrett, Indiana. He was a graduate of Oakwood High School, Class of 1962. Jim received a BS degree in Design from the University of Cincinnati, and was a Delta Phi Delta Grade Honorary member in the school of Design and was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Jim attended graduate school in UC's School of Communication. He was a person of many varied talents. He was employed by The Miami Valley School, American Line Recording Studio (later Franklin Audio), Art Director for WDTN Television, White Villa Foods, Lear Seigler and Time Warner. Jim also had extensive experience in the printing, photography and audio recording industries. Music was a particular passion of Jim's and gave him much joy throughout his life. He gave private guitar lessons to many budding musicians. Jim was very active with the Bellhop Café in Bellbrook, Ohio, where he performed, videotaped and recorded many artists. He greatly enjoyed his time spent with friends at this special venue. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Coughlin of Oakwood, Ohio. He is survived by his sister, Deborah Coughlin Anderson (James) of Oakwood, Ohio; brothers, Timothy David Coughlin M.D. (Monica) of Reno, Nevada and Robert Buckley Coughlin, Esq. (Amy) of Centerville, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. Jim treasured his friendships with devoted friends, Bob and Kris Rose and Charlie Travis. Private services and interment at Calvary Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio, will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the present COVID-19. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420 or the Oakwood Schools Foundation at OSF, PO Box 351, Oakwood, Ohio 45409. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a message of condolence for his family.

