journal-news logo
X

Coughenour, Ronald

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

COUGHENOUR,

Ronald Lee

Passed away on July 27, 2022, in his new home in Tucson, AZ. Ronald was born on February 21, 1947, to Raymond and Phyllis (Lee) Coughenour in Dayton, OH. Ron will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Pittsfield Federated Church in Pittsfield, VT, followed by a reception at the Clear River Tavern from 3:00-5:00 P.M. Donations in Ron's memory may be made to the Arts Bus Inc. via their website: https://artsbusvt.org/donate. For a full obituary, please visit: https://www.hudgelswan.com/obituaries/ronald-lee-coughenour/

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
BAER, Elsa
2
COOK, Thomas
3
DIANIS, Kenneth
4
BERG, Jeffrey
5
Minge, Stephanie Markham
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top