COTTRELL, Kazuko Ota



Kazuko Ota Cottrell, age 91, passed away peacefully at Heartland of Dublin. She was born in Tokyo, Japan, on January 10, 1929, to the late Moriju Ota and Kin Fuse. Also preceding in death was her husband Herbert J. Cottrell. Kazuko was a devoted spouse, loving mother, great cook, avid gardener, and seamstress. She used her talents to help with many school and church fundraisers and projects, including bake sales and sewing costumes for children's plays and musicals. She was a patient teacher who loved using her creativity to help her children with many school projects. She was a steadfast caregiver for her husband in his later years. Kind and generous, she always helped others. Kazuko will be deeply missed by her loving daughters Dr. Daryl Ann (Scott Jelen) Cottrell and Karen Marie (Alonzo Lipscomb) Cottrell; son Kazuo Cottrell; grandsons Max Jelen, Avery Lipscomb, and Alex Lipscomb. Due to COVID the family will be having a private memorial service on Monday, December 28, 2020, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio, www.help4seniors.org/About/How-to- Help/Donate.aspx or to Alzheimer's Association. Please visit



www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.

