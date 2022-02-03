COTTON, Jr., Thomas Earl



60, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on January 25, 2022. He was born on September 5, 1961, to Thomas Edward



Cotton Sr. and the late Luella Lindsey. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sisters Annie



Lindsey and Darlene Cotton; and his grandparents Taylor Cotton and Nancy Cotton.



Thomas is survived by his



father Thomas Edward Cotton Sr. and his stepmother



Catherine Cotton; brothers Willie Lindsey, William Lindsey and Demar Cotton; sisters Betty Hodges, Lois Mosley, and Francis Parson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.



Funeral services will be held at 4 PM on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. in Kettering, Ohio, officiated by Pastor Joel Twitty and Pastor Kenneth Hoskins. Visitation will be held from 3 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.

