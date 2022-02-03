Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

COTTON, Thomas

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

COTTON, Jr., Thomas Earl

60, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on January 25, 2022. He was born on September 5, 1961, to Thomas Edward

Cotton Sr. and the late Luella Lindsey. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sisters Annie

Lindsey and Darlene Cotton; and his grandparents Taylor Cotton and Nancy Cotton.

Thomas is survived by his

father Thomas Edward Cotton Sr. and his stepmother

Catherine Cotton; brothers Willie Lindsey, William Lindsey and Demar Cotton; sisters Betty Hodges, Lois Mosley, and Francis Parson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

Funeral services will be held at 4 PM on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. in Kettering, Ohio, officiated by Pastor Joel Twitty and Pastor Kenneth Hoskins. Visitation will be held from 3 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
KRAMER, Frederick
3
MADER, William
4
MORGAN, Albert
5
CHRISTOPHER, Thomas
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top