Cotten, Willis

Willis Leon Cotten, age 16, of Dayton, OH, passed away Friday, October 11, 2024. Funeral service 12 pm Monday, October 21, 2024 at Woodland Mausoleum Chapel, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

