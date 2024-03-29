Costas, Frances A. "Toni"



10/11/41  03/27/2024 82 years old



Toni was a devoted, loving, caring daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother.



She was a special friend and beautiful person inside and out who spread love and kindness to everyone around her  so full of joy, laughter and sunshine.Toni is survived by her children Jimmy, Jill and Susan, daughter-in-law Chris, and sons-in-law Michael and Keigh. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren Carson, Katie, Riley, Maddie, Ryan, Lea, Matthew and Cade. She is preceded in death by her husband James, father Francis, mother Ellis and sister Sonnie.Toni grew up in Johnstown, Ohio and attended Ohio State University where she met her husband James whom she was married to for 60 years. They created a wonderful life with their family in Centerville, Ohio and loved visiting their second home of Sarasota, Florida. Toni loved spending time with her friends and family. She loved gardening, tennis, cooking, reading, being outdoors and laughing.Toni will be greatly missed by all who knew her and were blessed to have her in their lives.Services will be held at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum located at 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, OH 45409 on Saturday, March 30th 2024 at 10:30 am.



